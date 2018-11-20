MILAN — Consulting firm Ernst & Young assigned its annual awards on Tuesday evening at the Italian Stock Exchange.

The awards ceremony, which is at its 22nd edition, celebrated entrepreneurs who managed, through their innovative spirit and strategic vision, to create value contributing to the growth of the Italian economy.

In particular, Ernst & Young distributed awards in six categories including Fashion & Retail, Industrial Products, Food & Beverage, Innovation & Digital Transformation, Family Business and Globalization.

Nunzio Colella, founder of fast-fashion labels Alcott and Gutteridge’s parent company Capri Srl, scooped up the prize for the Fashion & Retail category for “being able, starting solely from his brilliance and enthusiasm, to build a reality made of a dense network of sale points, promoting an inclusive approach with his employees and enhancing his territory.”

Born in Naples, Colella started his career in fashion opening a series of multibrand stores in the Eighties. After founding his company Capri in 1988, he introduced the Alcott label in 1990, which was initially sold in multibrand stores. Given the success, he decided to acquire the historic Palazzo Stigliano building in Naples to open Alcott’s first flagship. At the time, the building housed the store of men’s brand Gutteridge, which Colella decided to take over as well. There are 150 Alcott stores and 70 Gutteridge units across Italy. In 2016, the company began the international rollout of both brands in Spain and Greece.

Furniture company Poliform’s president Aldo Spinelli and co-chief executive officers Giovanni Anzani and Alberto Spinelli won the award in the Globalization category for “the farsightedness, dynamism and determination they have been able to use to develop their brand, which is an international leader in the furniture business and standard bearer of the Italian design in the world.”

Ernst & Young also assigned two special prizes for Sustainability and for the Excellence and Tradition. The latter was bestowed to Carlo Piacenza, president of the textile company Fratelli Piacenza, which manufactures high-end wool fabrics since 1733.

The main prize of the evening, the Entrepreneur of the Year award, was bestowed to Sonia Bonfiglioli, president and ceo of the Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA firm, operating in industrial automation. This is the first time a woman scooped up this prize, which counts Brunello Cucinelli, Federico Marchetti and Remo Ruffini among its former recipients.