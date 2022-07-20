×
Allyson Felix Gives the Little Back Dress Whimsical Details With Statement Pink Ruffles on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Allyson Felix celebrated her early days of retirement on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet.

Track and field star Allyson Felix ran the last race of her more than 20-year professional career just days ago during the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ore. Now, she’s celebrating her professional triumphs in the sporting world with statement style at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

To attend the ESPN channel’s award show, Felix wore a long-sleeve fitted little black dress by Greta Constantine with defined shoulders and a mid-thigh hem. The dress featured a statement light pink ruffle extending from the left hem and wrapping up the body in an angular shape. Felix paired the dress with a pair of black Rene Caovilla stiletto sandals with slithering gold snake detailing wrapping up the heel.

Allyson Felix Greta Constantine dress at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety.
Allyson Felix at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20 in Los Angeles. Variety

The track and field talent wore her hair in a slicked-back braided updo that showed off her gold drop earrings. The Omega ambassador kept her makeup minimal, going for a slightly smoky eye and nude glossed lip.

Felix is an 11-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated track and field athlete in world championship history. She finished her last race, the 2022 World Championship 4×400, with a bronze medal on July 15.

For the 2022 ESPYS, Felix is nominated for Best Women’s Sport Olympian and Best Record-Breaking Performance. Felix received the latter nomination for gaining her 11th career medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record.

Last month, Felix and her brother and business partner Wes Felix announced their Saysh footwear brand closed a series A fundraising round that brought in $8 million. As part of the funding, Gap Inc. has acquired an equity stake in Saysh, with Athleta entering a partnership to showcase the footwear brand on Athleta.com.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

