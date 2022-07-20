Stephen and Ayesha Curry Embrace Couple Coordination for the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Gold State Warriors forward Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry embraced couple coordination for the 2022 ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, dressing in complementing style for the sporting awards night. The Currys, who were joined by their two daughters, wore matching outfits, embracing a black and white theme for the red carpet affair.

To watch her husband host the ESPN award show, Ayesha wore an airy Mônot gown featuring a black bandeau-like top with ultra-thin straps that spilled into a floor-sweeping sheer white skirt. The pleated skirt was cinched at the waist with a black belt-like detail. The skirt also featured a mid-thigh front slit, allowing the trailing material to fan out around the back. Ayesha paired the gown with black stiletto sandals by Jimmy Choo adorned with crystal embellishments.

Ayesha accessorized with a collection of diamond earrings and a statement diamond bangle. She wore her long dark hair in a mermaid-wave style, centering her makeup around a dark smoky eye and a nude lip.

Steph Curry, who is hosting this year’s ESPY Awards for the first time, wore a simple tailored black suit paired with a white turtleneck and thick-soled boots, giving a stylish spin on classic suiting.

Along with hosting the show, Curry is nominated for several 2022 ESPY awards, including Best Men’s Sport Athlete, Best NBA Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance. The latter award is for Curry recently cinching the record for most 3-pointers made in NBA history, passing Ray Allen’s previous record. The Golden State Warriors are also up for Best Team.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

