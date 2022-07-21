The Best Standout Looks From the ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The ESPY Awards returned Wednesday night in Los Angeles, with many celebrities and athletes coming together to celebrate the year’s sports achievements with an array of standout fashion moments.

The likes of Allyson Felix, Ciara, Ayesha Curry, Lindsey Vonn and many other stars walked the red carpet in looks from Gucci, Versace, Elie Saab and more.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the most standout fashion looks from the 2022 ESPY Awards. Read on for more and click through the above gallery to see more red carpet photos.

Allyson Felix in Greta Constantine

Allyson Felix at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20 in Los Angeles. Variety

Nominated track and field athlete Allyson Felix wore a whimsical black minidress from Greta Constantine for the 2022 ESPYS. Felix’s dress featured long sleeves and a pale pink ruffle detail.

Megan Rapinoe in Gucci

Megan Rapinoe at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Variety

Winning for Best Play, soccer player Megan Rapinoe looked to Gucci for the ESPYS. Rapinoe wore a cream-colored silk blazer jacket embellished with crystals paired with black flared trousers.

Lindsey Vonn in Hamel

Lindsey Vonn attends the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. Variety

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn went with a simple, yet chic look for the ESPYS, wearing a peach-hued, backless halter gown by Hamel.

Ayesha Curry in Mônot

Ayesha Curry at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Variety

Joining her husband Steph Curry on the red carpet, Ayesha Curry looked to Mônot for the 2022 ESPYS, wearing a black and white flowing dress with a thigh-high slit.

Chloe Kim in Versace

Chloe Kim at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Variety

Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim went with an edgy red carpet dress for the ESPYS. Kim wore a cobalt blue, form-fitting Versace dress embellished with safety pins.

Ciara in Sabina Bilenko

Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ciara walked the ESPYS red carpet alongside husband Russell Wilson in her latest standout fashion moment. The singer wore a black velvet gown with a glitter bust detail from Sabina Bilenko.

Sunisa Lee in Falguni Shane Peacock

Sunisa Lee at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. Variety

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee looked to Indian fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock for the ESPYS, wearing a gold and silver sequined embellished gown.

Eileen Gu in Elie Saab

Eileen Gu at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Variety

Winning the Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best Athlete Women’s Action Sports awards, snowboarder Eileen Gu chose an Elie Saab black feathered jumpsuit for the ESPYS.