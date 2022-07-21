×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Brands Need a Cultural Transformation, and Collabs Aren’t the Cure-All

Fashion

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Business

Giorgio Armani Group 2021 Sales Surpass 2B Euro Mark One Year Ahead of Plans

Hannah Waddingham Takes the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet in Blue Halter Jumpsuit

The "Ted Lasso" actress wore a midnight blue jumpsuit to celebrate top athletes and sporting achievements.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Hannah
at The 2022 ESPYS held at
Zuri Hall at The 2022 ESPYS
Rachel Lindsay at The 2022 ESPYS
Katie Conway at The 2022 ESPYS
View ALL 102 Photos

Among the many dresses seen on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Hannah Waddingham showcased a different silhouette alongside top athletes, entertainers and guests.

To attend the ESPN award show, the 47-year-old “Ted Lasso” star wore a navy halter jumpsuit with a deep V-neck, a waist-defining tie and flared pant legs. Waddingham paired the midnight blue look with platform black stiletto sandals, carrying a coordinating black clutch.

Hannah Waddingham at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety.
Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. Variety

To accessorize the one-piece, Waddingham wore chunky gold earrings and a statement gold and diamond pavé ring. The British actress pulled her blond hair back in an elegant swept updo which showed off her effortless neutral glam look with dark lashes and a pink lip.

Waddingham attended the ceremony as a presenter, joining Odell Beckham Jr. to deliver the Best Championship Performance honor.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Steph Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

PHOTOS: See More ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

Hannah Waddingham Wears Blue Halter Jumpsuit

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad