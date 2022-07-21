Hannah Waddingham Takes the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet in Blue Halter Jumpsuit

Among the many dresses seen on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Hannah Waddingham showcased a different silhouette alongside top athletes, entertainers and guests.

To attend the ESPN award show, the 47-year-old “Ted Lasso” star wore a navy halter jumpsuit with a deep V-neck, a waist-defining tie and flared pant legs. Waddingham paired the midnight blue look with platform black stiletto sandals, carrying a coordinating black clutch.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. Variety

To accessorize the one-piece, Waddingham wore chunky gold earrings and a statement gold and diamond pavé ring. The British actress pulled her blond hair back in an elegant swept updo which showed off her effortless neutral glam look with dark lashes and a pink lip.

Waddingham attended the ceremony as a presenter, joining Odell Beckham Jr. to deliver the Best Championship Performance honor.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Steph Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

