Sunisa Lee Wears Embellished, Sheer Cutout Gown by Falguni Shane Peacock at ESPY Awards 2022

The U.S. gymnast won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including a gold for the individual all-around.

Sunisa Lee had a standout fashion moment at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The Olympic gold medalist walked the red carpet wearing a look by the Indian design house Falguni Shane Peacock. The formfitting gown was crafted from a heavily embellished fabric and features sheer cutout details on the bodice. Lee wore her hair up with two strands framing her face and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Gabriela Tena, who works with the likes of Nastia Liukin and Leon Bridges.

Sunisa Lee at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety.
Sunisa Lee in Falguni Peacock Shane at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Variety

Lee, who goes by the nickname Suni, was nominated for two awards, including Best Athlete in Women’s Sports and Best Olympian in Women’s Sports. Katie Ledecky, Olympic medalist in women’s swimming, ended up taking home both accolades.

Lee represented Team USA for women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she won three medals. Lee nabbed the gold medal in the coveted individual all-around event, and received the bronze and silver for the uneven bars and team events, respectively.

TOKYO, JAPAN, 29-07-2021, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Gymnastics Women's all around final with Sunisa Lee (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA) *** World Rights Except Austria and The Netherlands ***(Sipa via AP Images)
Sunisa Lee competing in the individual all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sipa USA via AP

Lee’s win in the all-around marked the fifth consecutive win for the U.S., following Simone Biles in 2016, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Nastia Liukin in 2008 and Carly Patterson in 2004.

The athlete made history by becoming the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics as a gymnast, and the first to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Currently, Lee is at Auburn University competing for the Tigers women’s gymnastics team.

