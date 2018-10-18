SALSA TIME: Esteban Cortazar has teamed with Philippe Model to launch an exclusive limited-edition sneaker collection.

In particular, the Colombian designer put his signature touch on the sneaker label’s Temple Pur unisex style, which he customized with colorblocking and sequins.

“I have always liked the idea of playing with the concept of collages of opposing universes to create kaleidoscopic weaves and colors,” Cortazar said. “This concept is reflected in the limited edition produced with Philippe Model, where I wanted to mix primary colors and earth tones with the brightness and liveliness of sequins. In this case I was inspired by Salsa music, which is also a mix of different sounds and colors.

The Esteban Cortazar x Philippe Model capsule, which retails at 320 euros, will be available starting from this week at Philippe Model boutiques in Milan, Rome and Paris, at the brand’s online shop, as well as selected multibrand stores in the world.

In 2016, 21 Investimenti, the private equity firm that Alessandro Benetton founded in 1992, acquired a majority stake in the Italian footwear label. The company’s name derives from the French artist and designer who in the Eighties invented the successful “Elastique,” a comfortable heeled shoe style crafted from elastic bands. Once a company spanning from haute couture accessories to interior design projects, Philippe Model was relaunched in 2008 by creative director Paolo Gambato as a men’s and women’s premium sneakers label manufactured in Italy’s Riviera del Brenta footwear district.