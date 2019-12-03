The China Institute and Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund have announced the honorees who will be celebrated at next spring’s China Fashion Gala.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. will receive the Beauty award for its global excellence and extraordinary achievement in China. Stéphane de La Faverie, the global brand president, will accept this inaugural award at the April 29 event at The Plaza hotel.

The fifth annual gala is meant to be a celebration of Chinese design, serving as a platform for Chinese talent emerging on the worldwide stage. It also meant to be a forum for recognizing individuals whose contributions have helped propel China at the forefront of global fashion and beauty.

Chinese investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Yu will be honored with the Millennial Leadership Award for her support of emerging talent. Yu said via e-mail. “Awards and initiatives of this kind can be game-changing, they serve as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs, philanthropists and designers alike, who are representing modern China and creating momentum for Chinese Fashion.”

Yu said she is especially interested to see how Caroline Hu’s career evolves. “She is extremely talented; a modern romantic, who currently crafts everything by hand. I believe she has the potential to not only be a successful designer but one that is remembered in fashion history,” Yu said.

She declined to comment about what needs to be done to foster growth in the fashion sector in light of the trade wars and the political contention that exists between the U.S. and China.

One Chinese designer Xiong Ying, who creates the Heaven Gaia label, will be showing her designs for the first time in the U.S. with a runway presentation at the gala. After cocktails, there will also be a dinner, a yet-to-be-disclosed performance, awards ceremony and auction.

Next spring’s gala will be hosted by Yue-Sai Kan, founder and chairwoman of Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund, and emerging designer Mark Gong. Proceeds from the event will help support the Yue-Sai Kan CBCF scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology, the CBCF Executive Education Program in Sustainable Fashion in partnership with WeDesign, as well as China Institute’s Fashion Initiative. The latter includes a Fashion Design Competition Award to boost young designers and promote creativity inspired by China.