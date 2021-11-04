×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Business

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

Business

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

A Closer Look at the Fashion During the ‘Eternals’ Press Tour

Angelina Jolie and her children, Gemma Chan, Chloé Zhao and others have worn several high-fashion looks during the Marvel Studios film’s press tour over the last month.

Gallery Icon View ALL 20 Photos

The “Eternals” press tour has seen several high-fashion moments from the global premieres and events that have taken place over the last few weeks.

The film’s star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, have taken part in the film’s press tour in several standout looks from design houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain and others.

Jolie, for one, has had a breakout style moment during the “Eternals” press tour. The Oscar-winning actress started off the press tour at the Los Angeles film premiere on Oct. 18 wearing a taupe-colored draped dress from Balmain’s resort 2022 collection, which she paired with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She attended the premiere alongside five of her children, who matched the actress in neutral-hued, monochromatic outfits. Two of her daughters looked to pieces in Jolie’s closet for the premiere, with Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing the same Elie Saab silver fringe dress Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wearing a beige Gabriela Hearst dress the actress wore this summer.

Related Galleries

She then attended the film’s premiere during the 2021 Rome Film Festival in a custom Atelier Versace platinum dress designed in a heritage metal mesh featuring a column silhouette and a draped corset.

In London, Jolie attended the “Eternals” photo call in one of her most memorable looks from the press tour: a gold brocade gown from Valentino’s fall 2018 couture collection. She later changed into another Valentino look for that night’s premiere, this time wearing a custom white blouse under a black blazer paired with a flowing black skirt.

Chan also had several standout fashion moments during the “Eternals” press tour, starting off at the Los Angeles premiere in a white feather-embellished gown from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Chan later wore a two-piece, Swarovski crystal-embellished look at the Rome Film Festival by South Korean designer Miss Sohee and a similar two-piece set from Zuhair Murad at the London premiere.

Zhao, the film’s director, looked to Chanel for the press tour. The Oscar-winning director wore a two-piece floral look from Chanel at the Los Angeles and London premieres. She also wore a multicolored, tweed embroidered coat dress from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2020 collection at the Rome Film Festival.

Other standout looks include Hayek’s formfitting black Gucci dress and Nanjiani’s Umar Sayeed Couture sherwani at the Los Angeles premiere.

Click through the above gallery to see more of the standout fashion during the “Eternals” press tour.

READ MORE HERE: 

The Standout Looks from the 2021 Rome Film Festival 

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion 

Marvel Star Simu Liu Tapped as Face of Nobis Outerwear 

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan 'Eternals' Fashion:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad