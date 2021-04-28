Launching a fashion label amid the pandemic may seem like a risky move, but fashion stylist Chloé Bartoli proved that having a concrete vision and carefully crafted offerings will still resonate with customers even at a time of minimal shopping.

Bartoli, who has styled the likes of Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Nicole Richie and others, launched her fashion label Eterne last fall to offer the basic apparel items like T-shirts and tank tops that were comfortable and stylish that she was always on the hunt for.

“As a stylist, I just realized there was such a need for the perfect basic,” Bartoli said. “I couldn’t find it anywhere. It was either things that were super inexpensive, like I would go to Target and buy bags of Hanes T-shirts and cut them up myself, or it would be pieces that were so expensive and my clients didn’t want to spend that much on basics.”

Despite a time when consumer consumption was at a low, Bartoli’s first collection of basic T-shirts quickly sold out. The stylist credits the item’s popularity to its Modal and cotton blend, which has a soft and luxurious feel. Her basics have also developed a loyal celebrity following, with the likes of Jared Leto, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and many others regularly wearing her styles.

Bartoli is launching the brand’s second collection, which she was partially inspired to create because of the pandemic. The collection offers the brand’s first loungewear pieces such as an oversize hoodie, a cropped oversize hoodie, lounge pants and a boxer short.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

“You’ll notice a lot more sets and pieces to wear at home,” Bartoli said about the collection. “There are a lot of pieces that you can mix and match. I basically designed what I wanted to wear at home during the pandemic.”

Like with Eterne’s first collection, Bartoli used her personal archives as inspiration. Bartoli said she grew up scouring flea markets and vintage stores and has continued the practice into her styling career to acquire basic pieces for her styling kit. Through her eye for design and quality, she determined what she would want in the perfect basic and translated that to her own brand.

The brand’s first collection offered a range of basics, like cropped T-shirts, ribbed tank tops, hoodies, bodysuits and other styles. Eterne’s offerings are in black, heather gray and ivory, and Bartoli is expanding to other colors for the second collection.

After debuting the loungewear pieces, Eterne will release the rest of its second collection in monthly drops. In May, the brand will release a racer-back ribbed tank top in regular and cropped lengths and later this summer Eterne will release long-sleeved shirts, turtlenecks, thermals, boxer shorts and other T-shirt styles. The first drop ranges in price from $70 to $125.

“The way that all of the pieces feel to me is important and I feel like it’s a little bit more of a modern take on a basic,” Bartoli said about the brand. “It’s really something for years that it’s been hard for me to find, so I’m happy that I am finally doing it.”

Read more here:

7 Men’s Loungewear Brands That Stood Out During the Pandemic

Whitney Port Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

How 6 Female Entrepreneurs Found Success Amid the Pandemic

WATCH: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear