SCALING UP: As the statement luggage craze continues to gain momentum, a crocodile trolley suitcase will be among the special editions at a just-opened yearlong Ethan K pop-up shop at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris, selling at 16,300 euros. The installation was conceived in collaboration with interior designer Juan Pablo Molyneux.

Other exclusives include a Champagne bucket in croc, with all skins supplied by founder Ethan Koh’s Singapore-based family tannery, Heng Long, which in 2011 was acquired by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Followers of the brand include Hailey Baldwin, J.Lo, Sofia Richie and Princess Eugenie of York who is set to wed long-term beau Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Koh has collaborated with brands including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Mellerio dits Mellers. Ethan K is carried by six points of sale internationally, including Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Tsum in Moscow and Harrods in London.