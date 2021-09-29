×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Dior RTW Spring 2022

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Ethical Retail Platform The Canvas Wants to Bring Its Concept to Milan

The Canvas will also host a conference on sustainable fashion Oct. 7 to 11.

The Canvas store in New York
The Canvas store in New York Courtesy of The Canvas

The Canvas, a New York-based ethical retail platform launched in 2018 by Devin Gilmartin and Tegan Maxey, is in discussions with potential partners to bring its format to Milan.

The company, which aims to support and give visibility to socially and environmentally friendly independent labels, made its debut in New York, but already extended its outreach to European locations, including Antwerp. In addition to operating an online platform, The Canvas creates special revenue share agreements with landlords owning vacant spaces, giving small brands the chance to have a physical retail presence at affordable costs.

The link between The Canvas, which has been recognized by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals Partnerships Platform, and Italy is strengthening. The company, for instance, is collaborating with Italian Sustainable Brand Platform, an Italian company operating a digital platform offering a sustainability assessment of a range of independent brands.

As part of this partnership, Sustainable Brand Platform chief executive officer Alex Albini will be among the speakers at the “A World View” online conference that The Canvas is hosting Oct. 7 to 11 from New York. The event, which will include a range of panel discussions on the future of sustainable fashion, entrepreneurship and technology, will also see the participation of other Italian personalities, including designer and fair fashion ambassador Marina Spadafora; Vogue Italia head of Vogue Talents Sara Sozzani Maino, and Wrad cofounder Matteo Ward.

“The Canvas aims to make being a small brand a big opportunity. Creatives, artisans and entrepreneurs around the world want access to global markets,” said  Gilmartin. “They also want a community. The Canvas provides both. We hear people talking about how Amazon is the only option for reliable, products and services. The Canvas is an alternative choice, and fashion and lifestyle products are just the start.”

