Etihad Airways’ New Business Class Is Designed by Armani/Casa

FLYING ARMANI: If flying business class with Etihad Airways was already a premium experience, wait to see what it will be with a complete refurnishing by Armani/Casa.

The United Arab Emirates’ national airline unveiled its first luxury collaboration with Armani/Casa, set to be inaugurated onboard in December.

The new look, named “The Constellation Collection,” is inspired by the stars and was designed together with Giorgio Armani.

In addition to seats and furnishing, the partnership will include cutlery and serving ware, all labeled Armani/Casa in the airline’s business class.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer of Etihad, said: “[Today] we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways — an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future. Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests.”

The collection uses fine textiles and was inspired by the color palette that reflects the surroundings of Abu Dhabi; the dark green is reminiscent of the region’s date palm trees, aquamarine represents the color of the mangroves and slate gray can be seen in Abu Dhabi’s skyline.

In addition, the new design features a matching pillowcase and duvet set with Armani/Casa signature designs and guests on longer flights will benefit from the airline’s new innovative memory foam mattress.

The matching pillowcase and duvet set from the partnership between Etihad Airways and Armani Casa Courtesy image

The restyling was designed in line with Etihad’s commitment to sustainability. The materials used have reduced equipment weight by up to 10 percent, resulting in less fuel burn and emissions.

Etihad Airways is one the world’s leading airlines and one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates. In 2018, the airline company teamed with Acqua di Parma to provide its first class guests with an exclusive range of amenity bags such as body lotion, shower gel, hand cream, shampoo and conditioner and a lip balm.