Eton is getting into the kids’ business.

The Swedish shirt brand has created its first collection for boys and girls, a limited-edition offering targeted to kids ages one to eight.

The brand has created shrunken-down versions of two of its most popular models: a denim shirt that was made into a dress, as well as a traditional white oxford button-down, both in the same premium cotton used in the company’s adult collection. The dress will retail for $145 and the oxford for $135. The adult version of the denim shirt sells for $185 and the oxford is $175.

”The collection was born from my own personal experience of becoming a father,” said Sebastian Dollinger, Eton’s chief creative officer. ”To be a dad to a little girl and a baby boy truly puts things into perspective and has made me realize how important it is to be a role model for them. The idea with this collection is to highlight the importance of having someone inspiring to look up to.”

A social media campaign for the launch features Dollinger and his daughter along with other Eton employees and their kids.

The shirts will be available for Father’s Day on June 12, online as well as at select stores.