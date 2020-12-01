Eton has taken a deeper plunge into the digital world.

The Swedish men’s shirtmaker has partnered with Centra to create a completely digital showroom to service its wholesale customers who may not be traveling due to the pandemic. It also allows retailers 24/7 access to the brand’s collections and cuts down on printed materials.

“We built Eton’s digital showroom to be more than just about easier order entry and remote selling,” said Erik Wilkinson, chief sales officer at Eton. “It’s packed with tools that empower our wholesale partners to make a better selection, recap their purchase and visualize the product for their in-store presentation — and also from a digital point of view; the way their customers will see Eton on their web site, in an e-mail campaign or on a social media post. Our new digital showroom also supports our sustainability improvement efforts by allowing us to reduce sales-related travel and the need for printed material that simply ends up in the trash bin following the seasonal markets.”

Eton was founded in 1928 in the village of Ganghester, Sweden, and now serves customers in 50 markets worldwide, through brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen and Frankfurt as well as retailers including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, Tsum, La Rinascente and KaDeWe.