Eton Names Pole Vaulter Duplantis as First Brand Ambassador

Eton has named its first brand ambassador: Swedish-American Olympic gold-medal-winning polo vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.

The deal, which is a first for the Swedish shirtmaker in its nearly 100-year history, will find Duplantis a recurring face for the brand in its communications efforts in coming years.

The 22-year-old, Louisiana-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, is the current world record holder in his event. He also has a strong social media presence with 359,000 followers on Instagram and 29,000 on Twitter. This marks his first partnership with a fashion lifestyle brand.

”I’ve always had a love for fashion and the opportunity to represent a heritage brand such as Eton is both flattering and exciting,” Duplantis said. “To me, Eton stands for modern luxury and quality with an authentic passion that I admire and can very much relate to.”

David Thörewik, chief executive officer of Eton, said: “With his dedication and passion for what he does, Mondo embodies the Eton ethos. His ambassador role represents an important milestone in our history: it reflects what Eton has become, and our ambitions for the future. We’re honored to partner up with Mondo and [are] convinced that he will make a significant impression on Eton and our customers — and look forward to being a part of his future success.”

The long-term partnership will include Duplantis being featured in campaigns for the brand and he will wear Eton shirts at events around the world. The first campaign is set to launch later this year.