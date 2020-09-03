SHOE-STOPPER: The return to red carpets and live events was long coveted not only by celebrities but also by luxury brands, as Etro and Gianvito Rossi proved on Thursday unveiling their collaboration during the Venice Film Festival.

The two Italian labels teamed for a one-off footwear capsule collection, giving a preview of the joint effort at the premiere of Nicole Garcia’s “Amants” movie, where American model Taylor Hill appeared sporting a pair of blue paisley-printed pumps to match an Etro custom-made dressing gown in midnight blue velvet and silk satin.

As part of the collection, the pump style will be offered also in a red version and in two height options. Flats and boots will complete the four-item line, which will come with price tags ranging from 520 euros to 1,190 euros.

Etro and Gianvito Rossi stores and e-commerce platforms will carry the capsule collection starting from mid-September, while in November this will also hit the shelves of a selection of international brick-and-mortar and digital retailers, including La Rinascente and Mytheresa.

To further mark the launch, the pump style will be featured in Etro’s latest digital advertising campaign, expected to be released next week.

Intended to mainly promote the brand’s Pegaso Bag, the images photographed by Matthias Vriens showcase eight international talents posing with the label’s newest accessories while wearing pieces of the Etro fall 2020 collection. Personalities fronting the campaign include models Elsa Hosk, Halima Aden, Hikari Mori and Alton Mason; Vogue Japan’s creative director at large Anna Dello Russo; socialite Nati Abascal; Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, and Italian singer Myss Keta.

This is not the first time Etro has partnered with other Italian brands. As reported, earlier this year the company teamed with Carrera to launch a capsule collection of unisex sunglasses, specifically a re-edition of Carrera’s signature aviator style from the Eighties that was reworked in six different color options.