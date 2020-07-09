EYES ON ME: Etro has teamed with eyewear label Carrera to launch a capsule collection of unisex, kaleidoscopic sunglasses.

The Etro x Carrera Collectors Edition features a reedition of Carrera’s signature aviator style from the Eighties, reworked in six different color options, including yellow, red, pink, green, blue and black. Crafted from Optyl, a resistant, lightweight and hypoallergenic material, each style features dégradé colored lenses.

The Etro x Carrera Collectors Edition is now available at Etro’s boutiques and online store, as well as a selection of wholesalers.

Etro’s eyewear collections are produced and distributed by Marchon, but according to market sources, the licensing agreement between the Milanese fashion brand and the Melville, N.Y.-based eyewear specialist may not be renewed when it expires at the end of this year. Could the launch of the capsule with Carrera, which is owned by Safilo, signal a potential new partnership? Etro was mum on future plans.