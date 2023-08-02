Etro Opens Its First Boutique in Monte Carlo, Expands Network

×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 2, 2023

The Italian brand has also opened a shop-in-shop at Rinascente in Milan and a corner in London at Harrods.

A campaign image from Etro. Courtesy of Etro

ETRO’S EXPANSION: Etro is expanding its store footprint.

The Italian fashion company has opened its first monobrand boutique in Monte Carlo, located at the Metropole Shopping.

In addition, the brand has unveiled a newly restyled shop-in-shop at Rinascente in Milan and a corner on Harrods’ first floor in London.

The new spaces were decorated in sync with the brand, with walnut wood and champagne-finished metal characterizing the artisanal furnishings entirely made in Italy, as is the woven carpet in agave and metal. Resin and concrete are some of the main elements, together with the paisley-patterned wallpaper — a reference to Etro’s signature motif, and soft upholstered seats.

The new boutique in Monte Carlo will carry Etro’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, while the curated selections for Rinascente and Harrods will exclusively feature women’s designs. The new locations in Monte Carlo and Milan were designed in collaboration with the multidisciplinary design studio Thirtyone.

Etro’s collections are designed by creative director Marco De Vincenzo, who joined the brand in June last year. In May, the Italian fashion house signed a licensing agreement with manufacturing company Simonetta for the development and production of the Etro Kids line, which is set to include newborn, baby and junior collections. In January, De Vincenzo unveiled his first men’s collection for the brand, and in April, his first home and interiors collection, during Salone del Mobile, which included a tie-up with New York-based artist Amy Lincoln.

In June, Etro and Safilo Group inked a 10-year licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear collections. The first sun and optical collection will bow for spring 2024.

Etro relies on a global store network that comprises more than 130 boutiques all over the world.

The brand is widely known for its signature paisley motif, bold patterns inspired by travel, and precious fabrics. The company was founded in 1968 as a textile firm. In the ‘80s, it expanded into men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, beauty, fragrances and home goods.

