As the peak of summer approaches, Etro will take over a Mykonos beach by customizing the spot with the brand’s signature style. For three days, July 5 to 7, the beach at Nammos Village on the Greek island, one of the most famous European summer destinations, will be decorated with Etro’s colors, floral prints and paisley motifs.

Marking this project, Etro will also launch an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with the local luxury multibrand retailer Luisa World boutique in Nammos Village.

Etro x Luisa World silk kimono

Etro x Luisa World silk kimono

The limited-edition collection is designed as a tribute to Cyclades, the archipelago where Mykonos is positioned, and comprises four bright printed silk kimonos and an embroidered straw bag and hat showing the name of the exclusive beach. The summer essentials items are available from July 5 solely at the Luisa World boutique.

