Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled Capsule

NEW LIFE: It’s the year of the high-profile designer collaboration, but Milanese label Etro has taken a different approach, opting out of the big, bells-and-whistles kinds of partnerships and instead choosing to work with Harris Reed, one of the industry’s most promising up-and-comers, on a limited-run capsule made using deadstock fabrics.

Reed doesn’t abide to the industry’s traditional seasonal schedules and focuses the majority of his work on demi-couture, so partnering with Etro was an opportunity to design a more commercial range of products.

The capsule consists of voluminous blouses, featuring archival Etro patterns and decadent bows in line with Reed’s flair for all things maximalist.

“When Harris Reed reached out to collaborate with us on this special project, I did not have doubts. Harris is a young and talented designer that conveys wonderful messages with his work and I was happy to have the chance to mix our textile research and archival fabrics with his innovative approach and taste. I also loved the idea of giving a new life to archival fabrics by transforming them into exclusive ‘one-of-a-kind’ creations,” said Veronica Etro, creative director at Etro women’s wear.

Reed added that he wanted to reimagine his signature pussy-bow style — seen on Harry Styles, Ezra Miller and Troye Sivan, among others — with signature Etro patterns.

Harris Reed x Etro Courtesy of Etro

“The patterns and designs were created in my small studio in London, but they were truly brought to life through Etro’s archival fabrics,” said the designer, who was keen on sticking to his demi-couture way of working and creating limited-run pieces using deadstock fabrics only.

“The blouses are completely one of a kind and there’s a very limited run of each – which I feel is part of the beauty of demi-couture due to its intimate buying format. I hope this brings a new way of looking at luxury fashion, not only in the way of gender and fluidity but also the idea of upcycling and the beauty behind it,” added the young designer, who made his London Fashion Week debut last September with an intimate show at the Serpentine Gallery, featuring looks made using deadstock fabrics, sourced from Oxfam charity shops.

The new capsule will be available to shop on Etro’s own e-commence platform and MatchesFashion, one of the first retailers to support Reed by stocking his limited-run capsules, candle range and jewelry collaboration with buzzy British label Missoma.