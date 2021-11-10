×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for ‘Huge’ Wins This Holiday

Fashion

Missoni Enters China With First Flagship in Shanghai, Tmall Store

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled Capsule

The up-and-coming designer created a series of limited-run blouses featuring archival Etro patterns.

Harris Reed x Etro
Harris Reed x Etro Courtesy of Etro

NEW LIFE: It’s the year of the high-profile designer collaboration, but Milanese label Etro has taken a different approach, opting out of the big, bells-and-whistles kinds of partnerships and instead choosing to work with Harris Reed, one of the industry’s most promising up-and-comers, on a limited-run capsule made using deadstock fabrics.

Reed doesn’t abide to the industry’s traditional seasonal schedules and focuses the majority of his work on demi-couture, so partnering with Etro was an opportunity to design a more commercial range of products.

The capsule consists of voluminous blouses, featuring archival Etro patterns and decadent bows in line with Reed’s flair for all things maximalist.

“When Harris Reed reached out to collaborate with us on this special project, I did not have doubts. Harris is a young and talented designer that conveys wonderful messages with his work and I was happy to have the chance to mix our textile research and archival fabrics with his innovative approach and taste. I also loved the idea of giving a new life to archival fabrics by transforming them into exclusive ‘one-of-a-kind’ creations,” said Veronica Etro, creative director at Etro women’s wear.

Related Galleries

Reed added that he wanted to reimagine his signature pussy-bow style — seen on Harry Styles, Ezra Miller and Troye Sivan, among others — with signature Etro patterns.

Harris Reed x Etro
Harris Reed x Etro Courtesy of Etro

“The patterns and designs were created in my small studio in London, but they were truly brought to life through Etro’s archival fabrics,” said the designer, who was keen on sticking to his demi-couture way of working and creating limited-run pieces using deadstock fabrics only.

“The blouses are completely one of a kind and there’s a very limited run of each – which I feel is part of the beauty of demi-couture due to its intimate buying format. I hope this brings a new way of looking at luxury fashion, not only in the way of gender and fluidity but also the idea of upcycling and the beauty behind it,” added the young designer, who made his London Fashion Week debut last September with an intimate show at the Serpentine Gallery, featuring looks made using deadstock fabrics, sourced from Oxfam charity shops.

The new capsule will be available to shop on Etro’s own e-commence platform and MatchesFashion, one of the first retailers to support Reed by stocking his limited-run capsules, candle range and jewelry collaboration with buzzy British label Missoma.

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Etro Taps Harris Reed for Upcycled

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad