Etro Furnishes Suite at Capri’s Punta Tragara Hotel

ALL ETRO EVERYTHING: The five-star luxury Punta Tragara Hotel, on the picturesque island of Capri, will be hosting the Pegaso Etro suite — fully furnished by the Italian fashion and interiors brand Etro Home Interiors, and is available to book now.

Perched on the island rocks overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Punta Tragara Hotel was designed by renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier.

This is not the first time that Etro has worked with the hospitality industry. In September 2020, the Italian luxury brand personalized the Four Season’s garden in Milan. In 2019, it partnered with Bice, one of Milan’s most famous restaurants, customizing the entire location with the brand’s textile collection for one week, and that same year, Etro decorated the Nammos Beach Club in Mykonos.

The terrace inside the Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

The terrace of the Pegaso Etro Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel is in one of the building’s top floors overlooking Capri’s signature Faraglioni, the Marina Piccola, and the silhouette of the Amalfi Coast. The bedroom is completely furnished with Etro’s paisley motifs and is dominated by the fashion house’s Bombay Bed, whose headboard is adorned with studs, and the Tree of Life wallpaper.

The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

The opulence of the bed is juxtaposed against the Kolkata line drawer and the bar cabinet in neutral tones, upholstered with the Deosai design.

Two Amina armchairs in grey tones and the Jaipur sofa, a hand-tufted wool and bamboo silk rug with Etro’s floral pattern and the Chagall and Kyoto lamps complete the room. The materials used include carbalho wood, brushed bronze and Irish green marble in pastel shades.

The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

Even the terrace was taken over by Etro, with a patio that includes two couches with the brand’s paisley motifs in gray and burgundy and sunbeds.