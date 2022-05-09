×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Men’s Fall 2022 Trend: New Dandy

Men's

How NBA Teams Are Using Luxury Fashion to Enhance the Fan Experience

Business

China Lockdowns Impact Q1 Results but Adidas Predicts End-of-Year Improvements

Etro Furnishes Suite at Capri’s Punta Tragara Hotel

With its overlooking view on the mediterranean sea, the Punta Tragara hotel is an exclusive destination on the Amalfi Coast, and from April 2022 is hosting the Pegaso Etro Suite, furnished by Etro Home Interiors.

The terrace at the Etro Pegaso
The terrace at the Etro Pegaso suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri Courtesy image

ALL ETRO EVERYTHING: The five-star luxury Punta Tragara Hotel, on the picturesque island of Capri, will be hosting the Pegaso Etro suite — fully furnished by the Italian fashion and interiors brand Etro Home Interiors, and is available to book now.

Perched on the island rocks overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Punta Tragara Hotel was designed by renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier.

This is not the first time that Etro has worked with the hospitality industry. In September 2020, the Italian luxury brand personalized the Four Season’s garden in Milan. In 2019, it partnered with Bice, one of Milan’s most famous restaurants, customizing the entire location with the brand’s textile collection for one week, and that same year, Etro decorated the Nammos Beach Club in Mykonos.

The terrace inside the Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri
The terrace inside the Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

The terrace of the Pegaso Etro Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel is in one of the building’s top floors overlooking Capri’s signature Faraglioni, the Marina Piccola, and the silhouette of the Amalfi Coast. The bedroom is completely furnished with Etro’s paisley motifs and is dominated by the fashion house’s Bombay Bed, whose headboard is adorned with studs, and the Tree of Life wallpaper. 

The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri
The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

The opulence of the bed is juxtaposed against the Kolkata line drawer and the bar cabinet in neutral tones, upholstered with the Deosai design.

Two Amina armchairs in grey tones and the Jaipur sofa, a hand-tufted wool and bamboo silk rug with Etro’s floral pattern and the Chagall and Kyoto lamps complete the room. The materials used include carbalho wood, brushed bronze and Irish green marble in pastel shades. 

The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri
The Etro Pegaso Suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image

Even the terrace was taken over by Etro, with a patio that includes two couches with the brand’s paisley motifs in gray and burgundy and sunbeds.

The terrace inside the Etro Pegaso suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri
The terrace of the Etro Pegaso suite at the Punta Tragara Hotel in Capri. Courtesy image
Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad