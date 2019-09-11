Without question, Rihanna’s @SavagexFenty fall lingerie-fashion-concert extravaganza was by far the most electrifying moment of New York Fashion Week. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It was empowering, entertaining, provocative and sexy, blending fashion and music with an underlying commentary on how a lingerie brand can put on a successful show in a post #MeToo era — whether that lesson was intentional or not.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @gigihadid and @BellaHadid, @CaraDelevingne, @JoanSmalls and @SlickWoods all walked the runway, interspersed with powerful dance performances and appearances by @21Savage, @LaverneCox and @Normani, among others. The coordination and production this all must have required is unfathomable.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “I think the first time we were just trying to create this groundbreaking space where people felt safe to be whoever they are. No matter what shape, size, religion, race, I just wanted women to feel confident and to feel expressive,” Rihanna said backstage after the show.⁣⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @andrew_shang⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ #wwdfashion⁣⁣ #savagexfenty⁣⁣ #rihanna ⁣⁣ #nyfw