TRAVELING IN STYLE: Etro is strengthening its ties with its native city, Milan, by teaming up with one of its two acclaimed local soccer teams, AC Milan.

Starting from this season, the luxury brand will supply the team’s players with a customized travel set. Bearing Etro’s signature paisley pattern, the high-end accessories include a carry-on bag, a backpack and a wash bag, also decorated with AC Milan’s signature red and black stripes.

In addition, for every member of the team, the brand personalized the travel set with both initials and squad number.

Boglioli is AC Milan’s ready-to-wear official partner.

While this is the first collaboration Etro developed in the sports world, recently the Italian fashion house partnered with two signature Milanese institutions, the Bice restaurant and the Four Seasons Hotel, both located in the city’s iconic Golden Triangle luxury shopping districts. For both the locations, Etro created customized decorations, based on its recognizable colorful prints.

Over the past few seasons, collaborations have played a key role in the brand’s communication strategy. Recently, Etro developed projects with “Star Wars,” Lego, Carrera eyewear, as well as a footwear capsule collection with luxury shoe specialist Gianvito Rossi that debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September.