CHEZ ETRO: The Etro family knows the art of hospitality.

For the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, the Italian label is partnering with Bice, one of the city’s historical restaurants, setting up the location on Via Borgospesso with flamboyantly decorated items from the brand’s home and textile collection, as well as with pieces from the family’s private collection.

The Etro takeover will run Sept. 16 to 22.

Marking the collaboration, Etro will provide tablecloths decorated with two of its signature prints. They include a cotton fabric featuring the 1981 design called Jais, which is splashed with the paisley motif punctuated by roses and a multicolor, patchwork-style linen cloth dubbed Spring from the 1993 collection. The latter matches checkered patterns with paisley and delicate floral motifs.

Additionally, the Etro family will lend pieces from its private art and furnishing collections, including silver and glass vases, centerpieces and paintings dating back to the 19th century conveying a chic atmosphere.

“Etro is [like] Milan: industrious, reserved, to be discovered and a lover of quality. These are values that our family has always shared with Bice, which for us is like home. A special house that, if possible, we wanted to make even more intimate and welcoming,” said Jacopo Etro, the company’s home and textile creative director and one of Gerolamo Etro’s four children. The executive underscored the project is aimed at celebrating the city and its traditions.

Bice was opened in 1939 by Beatrice Mungai, who had relocated to Milan from her native town in the Tuscany region. Over the years, the restaurant has gained a strong reputation among locals and tourists for its simple and good food and the kindness of its owner. The food offering includes traditional dishes from Tuscany as well as Milan’s signature courses.

Since Mungai’s passing in 1996, the restaurant has been helmed by her granddaughters Roberta and Beatrice Ruggeri. “The Etro family has always been a loyal friend of our restaurant: our histories have grown together, united by the same practicality,” commented Roberta Ruggeri.

Similarly, last summer Etro unveiled a takeover project in Mykonos, setting up the beach at Nammos Village on the Greek island for three days.