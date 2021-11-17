×
Etro’s Boho-Chic Aesthetics Coming to the Table Courtesy of Ginori 1735

The paisley-embellished tableware and decorative objects will be on sale Dec. 1.

Items from the Etro and Ginori
Items from the Etro and Ginori 1735 porcelain collection. Courtesy of Etro and Ginori 1735

BOHO TABLE: In yet another collaboration, Ginori 1735 is leveraging its porcelain manufacturing prowess and know-how for a capsule collection developed with luxury brand Etro.

Named “Boho Butterfly” and to be sold starting Dec. 1, the collection features tableware and decorative objects such as vases, valet trays, plates, candles, cups and coffee sets embellished with whimsical motifs of foliage, flowers and butterflies juxtaposed with Etro’s signature paisley pattern.

Building on the luxury brand’s textile expertise, the capsule collection includes napkins and runners in the same prints, as well as a chic picnic basket lined in a paisley-embellished fabric, the latter part of Etro’s gifts for the holiday season.

Etro’s eclectic prints and boho aesthetic have already embraced the interiors category via its home division, which the brand has been bulking up in light of the pandemic-induced opportunity offered by the burgeoning interior design market.

The Milan-based company was a pioneer in building a home category, starting in 1985 with home textiles, pillows and plaids. These were followed by ceramics, gifts and wallpaper. Everything is produced in-house except for furniture, manufactured by the storied Jumbo Group, following an agreement signed four years ago.

Retailing at between 175 euros and 680 euros, the collection will be available at Etro boutiques across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, at select Ginori 1735 flagships and directly operated stores, as well as online at both brands’ e-commerce platforms.

Items from the Etro and Ginori 1735 porcelain collection.
Items from the Etro and Ginori 1735 porcelain collection. Courtesy of Etro and Ginori 1735

This year Ginori 1735 has been on a collaboration spree. The Kering-owned luxury porcelain brand has linked with Italian designer Luca Nichetto for its first home fragrance collection and with a group of artists to give a new life to its stock of “decommissioned items.” Last week it also launched a co-created collection by Italian social media star, actor and author Paolo Stella bearing an original design by architect duo Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba.

