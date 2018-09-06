SHOE IN: Études is the latest Paris-based label to tango with the Adidas Consortium brand, which commissions young brands to develop new ideas.

The Parisian label on Friday, in its store in the upper Marais district, will celebrate the launch of a capsule based on a pack-away rain mac and a spin on the Adidas UltraBOOST sneaker. The latter comes in electric blue with a circle of stars on the foot, nodding to the brand’s signature graphic based on the European Union symbol, with a capital E in the shoe’s fabric, combining different weaves.

The capsule will go on sale there exclusively on Sept. 8 before rolling out to Adidas Consortium stores internationally from Sept. 15.

Founded in 2012, Études is a collective led by three people: artist Aurélien Arbet, graphic designer Jérémie Egry, and designer José Lamali. The brand produces apparel, edits art books and provides creative services.

Arbet, who said the collaboration with Adidas Consortium took around two years to develop, revealed that the brand at the end of the month will launch a 260-page book published by Rizzoli, based on its collections and collaborations across the years. “It will have content that people are familiar with, plus exclusive content for the book,” he said, adding that the collective designed the tome themselves.