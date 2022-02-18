HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria” has resonated with fans for its trendy fashion and graphic beauty looks as much as its captivating storyline that follows a set of teenagers as they tackle issues like love, friendship and drug addiction.

While the show’s first season leveraged a more practical wardrobe, season two has leaned into fantastical fashion with costume designer Heidi Bivens looking to an array of high-end designers and coveted vintage pieces that the average teenager wouldn’t necessarily have access to.

“It’s all about having fun with it and not overthinking it and just having free reign of expression, more than the first season, which was still really establishing who these characters are,” said Bivens, a former WWD staffer, in a January interview. “The first season, it was my intention to keep it feeling grounded enough that it felt like these characters could really wear the clothes, whereas the second season verges more into fantasy. I wasn’t intent on keeping all of the brands cheap enough that all of these characters could afford them. I threw that out and just let myself have free reign for whatever and anything that we wanted to put on the screen.”

For Bivens, the costumes added another layer of storytelling by reflecting each character’s emotional state and personal struggles. While the first season incorporated a lighter, brightly colored wardrobe, the second season has gone a bit darker to reflect heavier subjects.

Here, WWD looks at some of the best fashion moments in “Euphoria” season two so far. Read on for more.

Maddy’s New Year’s Eve Dress

Alexa Demie in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

“Euphoria” season two kicked off with one of the show’s infamous parties, this time for New Year’s Eve. Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) brought her fashion A-game and signature style in a custom black cutout dress from Los Angeles-based brand Akna.

Bivens explained that Demie went fabric shopping with her to create that dress and that the actress regularly would send her inspiration for her character’s wardrobe. The costume designer described the character’s style this season as “darker, more mature and more vamp.”

Cassie’s New Year’s Eve Dress

While Maddy went for a dark, sultry New Year’s Eve look, Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) went for a colorful, more girly option. The character attended the party wearing a blue, formfitting House of CB dress paired with strappy Prada heels.

Jules’ New Year’s Eve Look

Hunter Schafer in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) has arguably the biggest shift in her style from “Euphoria” season one. The character swaps out her pastel colors, miniskirts and feminine wardrobe for a darker wardrobe to reflect how she’s “exploring and figuring out how to be comfortable in her own skin and asking herself questions about her sexuality on a regular basis,” Bivens said.

For New Year’s Eve, Jules wears a more grunge-inspired outfit that consisted of a beaded top by Nihl, a mesh leotard by Maroske Peech and a corset-like skirt by Orseund Iris.

Maddy’s Boss’ Wardrobe

While at her babysitting job in episode two, Maddy takes full advantage of her boss’ massive vintage wardrobe and puts on a mini fashion show for herself. The character wears looks such as a 1991 Thierry Mugler Kessler dress, a 1997 camelia print Chanel shirt dress, a metallic Halston caftan dress and a gold sequined Dior gown. All pieces were sourced from Aralda Vintage in Los Angeles.

Cassie’s Country Music Star Outfit

Sydney Sweeney in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

Cassie, arguably the show’s most emotional character, has an identity crisis in season two when she’s having a secret romantic relationship with Nate, Maddy’s ex-boyfriend. This is reflected through her wardrobe, as she wears an array of highly noticeable looks to get Nate’s attention.

“[Her style] is extremely feminine in a traditional idea of what femininity is,” Bivens said. “I think that feels safe for her. She feels attractive in that mode. So much of her costumes from the second season have to do with grasping for Nate’s attention, but Nate represents something bigger for her. It’s about wanting to be loved. We all want to be loved, right? That’s her way of expressing that. Her idea of being loved is that she needs to be attractive.”

One such look was her “country music star” outfit — the moniker was coined by Maddy and Kat — which consisted of a floral light blue dress worn under a tied gingham shirt both custom designed by costume designer Seth Pratt.

Maddy’s Loungewear

Alexa Demie in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

Maddy’s aspiration for a different and better life is prominently seen while she is babysitting for her wealthy boss. One night while at work, she’s seen lounging around her boss’ lavish home in a chartreuse silk camisole dress paired with a matching crystalized robe, both custom designed by Pratt.

Maddy’s Birthday Dress

Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

For Maddy’s birthday, Bivens looked to a black dress accented with a light blue ruffle neckline from Marc Jacobs’ collaboration with Devon Lee Carson.

Kat’s Mesh Dress

Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Sophia Rose Wilson and Sydney Sweeney in “Euphoria.” Courtesy of HBO

Also for Maddy’s birthday, Kat (played by Barbie Ferreira) wears a printed mesh dress with matching gloves from U.K.-based brand Auné.

Rue’s Burgundy Hoodie

Zendaya in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

In the first season of “Euphoria,” Rue (played by Zendaya) was practically always seen wearing the same burgundy zip-up hoodie. It was ultimately revealed in the season’s finale that the sweater belonged to her late father.

While she spent the beginning of the second season wearing other pieces, she goes back to the burgundy hoodie following an emotional event that occurred when her mother, sister and friends called her out on her drug use and when she finally accepts she needs to get sober.

Bivens explained the significance of the garment and how it plays a role in the character’s journey with drug addiction.

“When she got out of rehab in the first season, she was wearing it a lot and it was like a security blanket,” Bivens said. “I think we’re entering new territory for Rue. I haven’t said this before and it’s sort of occurring to me now that there could be this idea that she’s so conflicted with who she is when she’s sober versus who she is when she’s using drugs that there’s a certain amount of shame involved with her using that, I think, in wearing the hoodie at this point could be a reminder to her of that because of the relationship with her father.”

Cassie and Maddy’s Matching Sets

Cassie finally succeeds during her quest of getting Nate’s attention at school with her outfits when she wears a turquoise matching sweater and trousers set, which she later realizes almost identically matches the lilac set that Maddy is wearing to school that day. Maddy’s set is designed by Akna, while Cassie’s was another custom creation by Pratt.

Lexi’s Miu Miu Dress

Maude Apatow in “Euphoria” Courtesy of HBO

Lexi (played by Maude Apatow) has a larger role in the second season as she’s writing a play about the real-life drama going on among her friends, especially with her sister Cassie and her relationships with Maddy and Nate. The character has a more sophisticated, yet trendy wardrobe this season, including this Miu Miu collared dress she wears one day to school.

