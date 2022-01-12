‘Euphoria’ Season Two Premiere Causes Surge in Fashion Searches

“Euphoria” fans have eagerly awaited the hit HBO show’s second season, partially to see what kinds of standout fashion moments the new season would deliver. Sunday night’s premiere episode did not disappoint, leading to a surge in fashion searches related to the characters’ costumes.

According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for specific fashion items worn by characters in the first episode saw a huge increase in the 48 hours following the episode’s debut.

Most notably, searches for “black cutout dresses” increased by 890 percent, referencing the Akna Store black cutout dress worn by actress Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy, for the episode’s New Year’s Eve party. The lace-up Amina Muaddi heels her character paired the dress with also influenced fashion searches, with searches for “lace-up heels” increasing by 125 percent.

Alexa Demie in “Euphoria” season two Courtesy of HBO

Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie also influenced fashion searches with her New Year’s Eve look. The character’s blue House of CB dress caused searches for “blue strappy dresses” to increase by 143 percent.

Hunter Schafer’s character Jules made an impact with her Maroske Peech leotard by causing searches for “mesh tops” increase by 53 percent.

“Puff sleeves” also saw an increase of 90 percent in searches, referencing the outfits worn by actresses Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow also during the New Year’s Eve party.

“Euphoria” became an instant hit when it debuted in the summer of 2019, influencing fashion and beauty trends alike with its statement-making outfits and glittery and graphic makeup looks. Sunday night’s episode has already shown these standout fashion and beauty moments will continue into the second season.

