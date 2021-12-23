SHOPPING INTEL: What are Europe’s most frequented shopping streets? BNP Paribas Real Estate and retail market research company Locatus revealed the winners in their recent study of 34 metropolises.

Among the European capitals’ mass-market shopping arteries, London’s Oxford Street takes the gold with 72,700 people daily. Madrid’s Gran Via is next, with 60,800, followed by London’s Regent Street, considered a “mixed” street – with mass to luxury stores, with 56,900. Then comes Milan’s Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, with 54,600, and Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées, also “mixed,” with 45,500.

Oxford Street had placed first in the ranking in 2017, the last time BNP Paribas and Locatus carried out the survey. Italy has moved up to one of the top slots since then, and Paris has three streets in the first 20 spots, including Rue de Rivoli as tenth and Boulevard Haussmann as thirteenth.

Taking into account all of Europe’s 24 largest cities, the story is slightly different. Cologne, Germany’s Schildergasse ranks first, with 77,200. London’s Oxford Street comes in second, while Munich, Germany’s Kaufingerstrasse is third. Frankfurt, Germany’s Zeil place fourth and Madrid’s Grand Via fifth.

Among pedestrian mass-market shopping streets, the Meir in Antwerp, Belgium, takes the top spot, trailed by Brussels’ Rue Neuve.

The first three “mixed” shopping streets remain the same as in 2017: London’s Regent Street, with 56,900; Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Barcelona, Spain’s Passeig de Gràcia, with 37,400. In this year’s ranking, the fourth and fifth positions are held by Munich’s Theatinerstrasse and Copenhagen’s Østergade.

In 2021, the purely “luxury” shopping streets were dominated by Düsseldorf, Germany; Rome and Vienna, with Königsallee, Via Condotti and Kohlmarkt, respectively.

