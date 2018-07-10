GOING FOR GOLD: Four of the 12 global finalists for the 2018/19 International Woolmark prize were announced in London on Tuesday, Daniel W. Fletcher from U.K.; Nicholas Daley from U.K.; Edward Crutchley from U.K. and Cmmn Swdn from Sweden; and they will go on to compete for the final award which will be held in London in February.

They join the first four finalists whose names were announced earlier this month in Hong Kong: They are Zhi Chen of I-Am-Chen from China; Mooyeol Lee of Youser from South Korea; Yohei Ohno from Japan and Angel Chen from China.

The remaining four finalists will be revealed later this month in New York.

“Now in its seventh year the International Woolmark Prize has evolved into one of the biggest fashion awards of its caliber, and so we have restructured the program to ensure our nominees and finalists receive the highest level of industry support and guidance,” said Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Company.

The prize showcases international young talent whose designs highlight the versatility of merino wool. Each of the finalists will be awarded $52,100, and over the course of the next few months, they’ll work on producing a capsule merino wool collection. Each collection will comprise six looks and will compete for the final award, which will be held in London in February.

The final awards will be granted to a men’s wear and women’s wear finalist and the winners will receive $148,860 in further funding, mentorship from international experts, a Woolmark license, and the opportunity for their winning collections to be stocked in International Woolmark partnered retail stores including Harvey Nichols, Lane Crawford, Mytheresa.com and Hudson’s Bay Company.

A third finalist will be selected for the second edition of the Innovation Award, which recognizes the most creative and innovative processing methods for merino wool. The winner of that prize will receive $74,400.

The finalists will follow the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent – who won the prize in 1954 – and contemporary designers Faustine Steinmetz, Christian Wijnants and Teatum Jones.