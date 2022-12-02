×
Evan Mock Dons Eclectic Leather Look for ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Screening

The actor joined his fellow "Gossip Girl" cast members on the red carpet to celebrate the new season of their HBO Max series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Evan Mock attends the "Gossip Girl" season 2 Newfest screening at Nitehawk Cinema on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Evan Mock attends the "Gossip Girl" season 2 Newfest screening on Nov. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

Evan Mock arrived on the red carpet for the Newfest Screening of season 2 of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” on Nov. 30, donning a black leather jacket.

In honor of season 2 of the hit HBO max series, Mock took an eclectic approach to dressing. The actor wore a white button-up shirt with charcoal gray embellished galaxy jeans from Masu, a black leather jacket, a black Saffiano leather bolo tie from Prada, black boots and a bright green trucker hat with “Wahine” on the front of it in big yellow letters. Mock finished off accessorizing the look with two silver rings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Evan Mock attends the "Gossip Girl" season 2 Newfest screening at Nitehawk Cinema on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Evan Mock attends the “Gossip Girl” Season 2 Newfest screening on Nov. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

Prior to his big acting break with “Gossip Girl,” Mock had successful traction as a skateboarder. Mock came to fame after musician Frank Ocean posted a photo of him skateboarding.

This also helped the actor segue into a modeling career, which has seen him walk fashion shows for Louis Vuitton and 1017 Alyx 9SM. He also starred in campaigns for Giuseppe Zanotti.

Mock’s role on “Gossip Girl,” which was created specifically for him by showrunner Joshua Safran, helped Mock garner both the attention of the film industry as well as further propel him into the fashion industry.

The actor has also become a staple on the fashion party circuit. In September during New York Fashion Week, he hosted a party with actress Julia Fox at Jeffries to kick off the annual runway show extravaganza.

Season 2 of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl premiered on Dec. 1. The episodes will follow a weekly drop format. In addition to Mock, other returning cast members for Season 2 of the show include Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Grace Duah, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith.

