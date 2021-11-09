×
Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, Zion Moreno of ‘Gossip Girl’ Front Glossier’s Holiday Campaign

The beauty brand is celebrating the holiday season with the party of getting ready.

Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and
Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno of "Gossip Girl." AP

Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot are the faces of Glossier’s new holiday campaign.

The collection will feature The Bath Duo, The Lip Trio in Cranberry and The Essential Edit and be available for a limited time starting Nov. 9. Photos and the video from the campaign highlight the celebration and joy in the process of getting ready, showing Mock, Smith and Moreno getting ready in a luxurious hotel suite together.

Snippets show Moreno taking a bath while drinking Champagne and donning statement earrings and a necklace, Mock ringing the doorbell as a room service attendant with macarons and cakes while Smith gets ready with the brand’s popular Boy Brow product.

Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno of "Gossip Girl" for Glossier's Holiday Campaign
Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno of “Gossip Girl” for Glossier’s 2021 holiday campaign. Courtesy of Glossier

Mock, Smith and Moreno are all best known for their roles in HBO Max’s reboot of “Gossip Girl,” playing the roles of Akeno “Aki” Menzies, Monet De Haan and Luna La, respectively. Starring alongside them are Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Eli Brown who play Julien Calloway, Zoya Lott, Max Wolfe, Audrey Hope and Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, respectively.

In July, it was reported that Glossier had raised series E funding that brings the company’s total venture capital backing to more than $265 million. The company said it would use the money to “scale its online and offline experiences,” and added that new permanent stores were planned for Seattle, Los Angeles and London later this year.

In the last few months, the company has made a return to retail, opening a store in Seattle and eventually in Los Angeles and London, after shuttering their stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Glossier tapped Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs, Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria” and Naomi Smalls of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for the faces of the holiday campaign.

The Essential Edit from Glossier's Holiday Campaign
The Essential Edit from Glossier’s holiday campaign. Jun Lu
The Bath Duo from Glossier's Holiday Campaign
The Bath Duo from Glossier’s holiday campaign/ Jun Lu
The Lip Trio in Cranberry from Glossier's Holiday Campaign
The Lip Trio in Cranberry from Glossier’s holiday campaign. Jun Lu

Glossier Makes Covent Garden Comeback, and This Time It’s Permanent

Glossier Has Now Raised More Than $265 Million in VC Capital

Glossier Renews Grant Program for Black-owned Businesses

