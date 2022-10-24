Evan Mock Makes a Monochromatic Style Statement in Black Cargo Pants and Boots for Ugg‘s ’Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Evan Mock attended Ugg’s “Feel House” celebratory event last Friday in Brooklyn, New York, to launch the brand’s multisensory pop-up community space.

The “Gossip Girl” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble. His look included a black jacket with zippers on the arms layered with a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck.

Evan Mock Leon attends Ugg ’s Feel House launch event on Oct. 22, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for UGG

Mock coupled the layered piece with cargo flap-pocket trousers and accessorized with a tiered gold necklace set that featured 13 colorful charms and a gold bracelet worn on his right wrist. He opted for Ugg’s Classic Mini Pull-On Weather boots in black.

Mock fronted the brand’s fall 2021 Feel You campaign, which saw him model several of the retailer’s styles, including its Tasman Flame slippers and Neumel lace-up boots.

Mock has appeared in various campaigns for fashion brands. In January, he was the face of Fendi’s spring 2022 campaign. In August, he featured in Montblanc’s On the Move campaign.

Earlier this month, the actor teased a new collaboration with Pandora for its Pandora Me campaign, later unveiling a limited-edition gift set of three sterling silver charms.

Some of his previous modeling work included a Glossier Holiday campaign alongside Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith. He also joined forces with Guisseppe Zanotti for its Sorry in Advance capsule line, and debuted his first collaborative collection with Rvca.