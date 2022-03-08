Eve Jobs Signs With DNA Models

Eve Jobs has signed with DNA Model Management.

The 23-year-old rising star announced the news on her Instagram account on Monday, posting an up-close polaroid shot of herself accompanied with the caption: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

Jobs, who is the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, also attended the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, alongside a slew of other A-list stars such as Emma Stone, Chiara Ferragni, Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Chan, Emma Chamberlain, among many others.

Jobs made her runway debut last year, walking for Coperni’s spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in October.

The model is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell, an American businesswoman and founder of the Emerson Collective. The couple also share a son named Reed and another daughter named Erin. Steve Jobs and Powell were married from 1991 until his death in 2011. The tech mogul died of complications from a relapse of pancreatic cancer.

Eve Jobs at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 show. Sipa USA via AP

Eve Jobs attended Stanford University, where her mother received her MBA and met her father, who gave a lecture there while she was a student. She also happens to be an elite equestrian, having had a love of horses since she was a young girl and competing against other tech scions such as Jennifer Gates, the oldest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ children, and Jaime Xie, daughter of tech billionaire Ken Xie.

In December 2020, she posed in a bathtub for Glossier’s holiday ad campaign, which also starred faces like Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria” and Naomi Smalls of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

READ MORE HERE:

Who Is Rising Star Eve Jobs?

Eyes On: Eve Jobs

Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2022