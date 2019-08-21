San Francisco-based, direct-to-consumer brand Everlane has opened its first permanent shop in Los Angeles, where it all started eight years ago.

The mission-driven basics line beloved by Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie and more, has opened a 3,188 square-foot store at 1101 Abbot Kinney in Venice, stocking Everlane’s denim, Ts and popular shoe styles including the Day Heel and Day Glove, alongside seasonal new arrivals. The space features huge glass windows, tons of natural white and a dramatic archway leading to the fitting rooms.

“Everlane has had roots in L.A. since we launched in 2011. It’s where our first product, the T-shirt, was made just outside of downtown, where they’re still made today. It’s also the home of our first pop-up and recent experiential concept store, Tread by Everlane,” said Tara Shanahan, vice president of retail at Everlane. “We know there is a huge appetite for the brand and after testing concept shops in a few different areas in L.A., we landed on Abbot Kinney for its sense of community, laid-back feel and the incredible foot traffic it sees on a day-to-day basis.”

The brand commissioned San Francisco artist Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, known for her large-scale supergraphics and work at Sea Ranch to create a custom mural on the side of the building. The mural reads “forever” and was inspired by Everlane’s commitment to sustainability and creating long-lasting basics.