×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Every Other Thursday Founder Takes Issue With Zara’s Every Other Sunday Shirt

The 18-month-old Toronto-based company as seen site traffic increase, aftering airing the grievance on TikTok.

Every Other Thursday hat
A production run is underway for this Every Other Thursday baseball hat. Photo Courtesy Every Other Thursday

A MATTER OF WORDS: Less than a week after airing claims that Zara knocked off his company’s name and preferred font, Every Other Thursday founder Ethan Glenn has reeled in more customers and greater brand awareness.

Rather than formally appeal to Zara or take legal action against the retailer, he posted a video on TikTok alleging “Zara stole my shi!” comparing a black Every Other Thursday baseball cap with a white T-shirt imprinted with “Every Other Sunday.” As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 257,100 times.

That is a pretty big viewing for the Toronto, Canada-based entrepreneur, who started the company 18 months ago. In an interview, he said the issue was the retailer has created a T-shirt with “pretty much the exact same slogan as one of our bestselling hats, down to the font and everything. One of his followers tipped him off with a DM that included a photo of the shirt in question from a Zara store in the U.K. with a $25 price tag on it.

Related Galleries

Executives at Zara did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment.

After sharing his grievance on social media earlier this week, Glenn said he has heard from a few people, who have had similar things happen to them. Others have been messaging and posting in support of small designers like Glenn. “There has been a huge flood of comments from people who are just sharing their distaste and disappointment for brands like Zara for doing this.”

One of the founder’s followers shared this image after seeing the shirt in a Zara store, he said.

Within 48 hours of posting the video, Every Other Thursday’s site traffic attracted between 5,000 and 10,000 viewers, versus a typical day of 5,000 viewers. Many people reached out to inquire when the $32.64 black baseball hat would be restocked. A production run of 2,000 units is underway, an increase from the a 500-unit run for spring, which had sold out in about 15 minutes, according to Glenn. “Regardless of the Zara fiasco, the products sell out very quickly,” he said.

As for why Glenn decided not to approach the company directly, he said, “I know Zara has a track record for ripping off a lot of small designers and small businesses. Just knowing from previous encounters and different people having issues like this, the things that they can do are very minimal compared to a large company like Zara. At the end of the day, intellectual property is quite vague in terms of what is considered mine. It is just a font. It was more about brand recognition and Zara [allegedly] continually ripping off people’s designs.”

Had Zara used the exact wording of his company’s name, he said he would have been more inclined to contact the company. The Every Other Thursday moniker is meant to being paid biweekly, the idea being that every other Thursday you get a paychecks and might be looking to buy something for yourself, Glenn said.   

As for his decided route, Glenn said, “I went into it knowing nothing major would come out of it, but I knew that the brand recognition could go up. In general, I think it is good to call out large companies for doing stuff like this especially now coming out of COVID[-19]. There are a lot of designers, small brands and new labels that are creating really interesting and unique products with an ever-growing customer base. It’s sad to see large companies not putting any effort into their own design and just ripping off smaller labels and brands to do the work for them with no credit.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Hot Summer Bags

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Every Other Thursday Company Founder Takes Issue With Zara's Every Other Sunday Shirt

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad