Buxom mannequins were the last thing on the mind of Everything But Water co-owner and creative director Sabra Krock when she decided to launch MaxSwim. But nonetheless she ordered specially sculpted displays for her specialty chain’s bikini collection where contemporary styles meet serious bra options—25 cup sizes in total from 30C to 38G. The mix-and-match sets (tops retail from $78 to $88, and bottoms from $68 to $78) hit select brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce on March 1.

“It was important to start with bikinis because that’s where the real need is. Designers have completely ignored this customer,” said Krock of an underserved body type — physically fit women with small bottoms and large bosoms. “They can get away with one pieces that stretch, but bikinis must fit correctly like a good bra.”

For years, Krock’s sales team had lost sales from the lack of options. The company finally took matters into its own hands; MaxSwim marks only its second in-house collection.

She relied on her seasoned team, some of whom have been with the company more than 30 years, to test styles and spot construction glitches. Clean seams, fabrics that lay flat on the stomach, linings, and straps of various widths with multiple points of adjustability were considered. MaxSwim’s separate microsite has its own branding, and models are photographed in three cup sizes, 30D, 34DD and 38G, for online shoppers to get a true sense of fit.

Whether a halter or triangle top, decorative knots slide to adjust for fuller or sexier coverage. A bow front transforms from sporty to peekaboo. There’s also a lingerie-inspired top with a front cutout and classic bra tops with straps. Suits incorporate textured fabric, side ruching and gold u-shaped hardware. Bottoms are side tie, hipster and high-waisted, banded hipster.

“The line will evolve with trends,” said Krock, who began with three solid colors and a leopard print. “It also was important that all of it be sustainable, including upcycled materials and 25 percent of proceeds from a cream top and bottom will be donated to our cause for plastic pollution, the 5 Gyres Institute.”