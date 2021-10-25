Fendi x Skims Capsule Collection Unveiled

The Fendi x Skims capsule collection is happening.

After images of the collaboration were leaked on Instagram earlier this month, as reported, a confirmation came Monday on the social media platform via a post by Kim Kardashian West showcasing key styles of the tie-up sported by the mogul herself.

Artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi, Kim Jones, and Kardashian West joined forces for a full rtw offering spanning everything from shapewear and lingerie to swimwear and outerwear.

It includes a range of sensual, body enhancing pieces such as form-fitting tops and tank dresses, see-through bras and stockings, as well as one-piece swimsuits and puffer jackets. Most of the pieces are embossed with both companies’ logos and come in solids including black, military green, black and fuchsia, as well as a gradient of flesh tones.

The collection drops on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. PST on a dedicated e-commerce site, Fendiskims.com.

Campaign images shot by Steven Meisel are fronted by Kardashian West, alongside models Precious Lee, Tianna St. Louis, Jessie Li and Grace Valentine.

Rumors of a potential Fendi and Skims collaboration surfaced online earlier this year when Kardashian West visited the company’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome, leaving fans and tabloids speculating about a potential tie-in.

They were further reinforced in mid-October after Instagram account @connie_personal_shopping, a personal shopper based in the U.K., posted a range of pictures from the collection to her Stories, which were then removed.

The tie-in reflects Jones’ penchant for collaborations.

The British designer masterminded the collab between Louis Vuitton and Supreme and catapulted streetwear onto the global luxury radar. He has also made collaborations an integral part of his tenure at Dior Men, teaming up with artists such as Kaws, Daniel Arsham and Peter Doig, before conscripting rapper Travis Scott for the spring 2022 collection last June.

Since taking over the creative lead at Fendi, Jones has been a refreshing force for the image of the luxury house. For instance, during the most recent Milan Fashion Week Fendi’s Jones and Donatella Versace orchestrated a creative swap for pre-fall 2022 called “Fendace,” presented with a star-studded show.

In the pre-Jones era, Fendi partnered with Nicki Minaj on a capsule collection in 2019, which encompassed rtw, footwear, accessories and bags.

Kardashian West launched the shape-enhancing undergarment company in fall 2019, and has since expanded its reach by venturing into retail with a pop-up in Los Angeles and debuting at 25 doors and online at Nordstrom, as well as at Selfridges in the U.K.

Earlier this year, the mogul told WWD that she’s planning the launch of a men’s line and that more retail is in the pipeline, given the robust success the brand experienced during the pandemic.

