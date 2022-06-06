×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Everything the Royal Family Wore Over the Jubilee Weekend 

Fashion was at the heart of the four-day royal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, with Stella McCartney, Dior and Alexander McQueen among the royals' top picks.

Queen Elizabeth II stands on the
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony with the royal family during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London. AP

LONDON — Fashion was at the heart of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here, a look at what everyone wore.

The Queen

For her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her trusted senior dresser, Angela Kelly, for a dove blue coat with scallop-shaped pearl and diamante trim around the neckline. She teamed it with a matching hat and a three string pearl necklace.

“Blue has always been one of [the queen’s] favorite colors throughout her reign from when she was very young. It’s probably her most worn color,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

“In later years, she really has preferred these more soft pastel versions of blue and really cemented that as a real signature,” Holt added. 

Related Galleries

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)
Queen Elizabeth and her family during Trooping the Colour. AP

On Saturday, the queen changed into something more comfortable for tea time with Paddington Bear as part of a sketch to mark the occasion. She wore a floral blue and yellow dress that’s quintessentially British. During the skit, she pulled a marmalade sandwich out of her trusty black Launer handbag.

For her final balcony appearance on Sunday evening, the queen wore a vibrant emerald green Stewart Parvin double crepe wool dress and coat with detailed gold buttons. She accessorized with pearls and a diamond encrusted brooch. Her Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat came with a black pom-pom pin.

Kate Middleton 

The first day of official celebrations kicked off with the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, and Middleton chose to re-wear an ivory coat dress from Alexander McQueen. She was first photographed in the dress at last year’s G7 reception in Cornwall.

She paired the sleek outfit with a Philip Treacy hat; a Multrees chain wallet from the Scottish brand Strathberry; and earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. The earrings featured two sapphires joined by a cluster of diamonds, a design similar to Middleton’s engagement ring.

“The re-wears were quite surprising in a way, because I think we all expected a big fashion parade from her,” Holt said. “But actually, she really let the queen take the limelight.”

On day two, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen took place, Middleton opted for a custom daffodil yellow dress by the British designer Emilia Wickstead.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)
Kate Middleton wore custom Emilia Wickstead to St. Paul’s Cathedral. AP

She matched it with a Philip Treacy hat made from large silk roses, and finished it with a woven clutch from the Australian brand Forever New. She also wore the Bisque suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi and the queen’s Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings which are on loan to Middleton for a lifetime.

“For me, that primrose yellow dress really nodded to the outfit that the queen wore for Kate and William’s wedding. It was almost like a moment when the queen was supporting Kate and this was a moment when Kate was supporting the queen,” Holt said.

In the last few years, Middleton has made an effort to repurpose her wardrobe with her roster of favorite designers. On her official visit to Cardiff, Wales, with her family during the weekend, Middleton re-wore another favorite item: a red wool coat with a Mandarin collar from Eponine London. She’d previously worn it to the launch of the photo book, “Hold Still,” last year.

For the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, Middleton shopped her closed once again, this time choosing a cream tailored boucle and chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait. The outfit was completed with a pair of Robinson Pelham Aspen earrings, which Middleton first wore on her visit to Sweden in 2018.

To wrap up the celebrations at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Middleton donned a custom fuchsia pink dress from Stella McCartney, who was named in the queen’s Birthday Honors list. She carried a pink suede clutch from Emmy London and wore vintage floral earrings with a bow-base from Cartier.

Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis

The future heirs to the throne, Prince William and his firstborn, Prince George, wore matching outfits on their Jubilee visit to Cardiff, Wales. The two princes opted for dark navy suits with pale blue shirts (George’s checked for nuance) and brown suede shoes.

The father-son formula continued into Sunday’s balcony appearance with the rest of the royal family, where William and George wore matching navy suits again, but distinguished with their choice of ties. William was dressed in a navy and red spotted design — while George’s was navy, blue and white.

The Cambridges took a leaf out of William’s style book for Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour. Louis wore a mini blue-and-white sailor outfit that was near-identical to the one his father had worn to the 1985 parade.

Meghan Markle

The moment everybody had been waiting for was Meghan Markle’s appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral: It was hers and Prince Harry’s only official appearance over the four-day celebrations. Markle signaled her new life by choosing to wear a belted coat from Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2022 collection rather than choosing a British label like the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at St. Paul’s Cathedral. AP

The outfit was composed of a long trenchcoat and skirt in wool and silk, with an organza shirt — paired with Dior gloves and a hat designed by Stephen Jones.

“The Duchess of Sussex’s Dior ensemble was very well judged, actually,” Holt said. “I think there was so much hype around her return to the royal fold and lots of headlines about her trying to grab the limelight and actually she looked very sophisticated in very muted colors.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla always saves her big designer moments for special occasions. At the Trooping the Colour parade, she wore a blue ribbon-effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield, a favorite among the royals, and especially the late Princess Diana.

From left, Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour on Thursday. AP

For the Friday Service of Thanksgiving, Camilla wore an ivory-colored coat from her go-to designer, Fiona Claire that was paired with a Philip Treacy hat. For the Sunday Jubilee lunch, Camilla went for another Fiona Claire coat-dress, but this time in an emerald green.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

At the Friday service at St. Paul’s, Princess Beatrice wore a blue belted Beulah London dress while her sister Princess Eugenie’s dress and shoes were from Emilia Wickstead. Eugenie paired her short-sleeved orange dress with a black hat from Emily London.

At the Jubilee lunch party, Beatrice wore a royal blue polka dot dress from Saloni paired with patent flat shoes from The Kooples. Eugenie chose a short sleeved silk maroon dress from Roksanda.

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Beatrice at St. Paul’s Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee. AP
