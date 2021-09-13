Everything to Know About the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night is almost here.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in-person this year, after last year’s ceremony was virtual due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s pool of nominees includes an impressive list of stars as well as some history-making moments. Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the first transgender performer to receive a nod in the category.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards.

When are the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast by CBS.

Who is hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards?

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the awards show. He is best known for costarring with Steve Harvey on “The Steve Harvey Show,” as one of the comedians on “The Original Kings of Comedy” and for starring in the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Will there be an in-person ceremony for the 2021 Emmy Awards?

This year’s show will be in-person and held at L.A. Live’s Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which is where the awards show normally takes place.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures will still be in place. This year, the number of guests and attendees will significantly decrease as opposed to previous years. According to Variety, the guest list will be limited to around 600 people, which means not everyone involved in each of the projects will be able to attend.

Vaccinations and proof of a negative COVID-19 test will also be required of each attendee.

Who is nominated for the 2021 Emmy Awards?

This year’s nominees boasts an impressive list of contenders. Usual suspects, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” lead the nominations with plenty of its cast members earning nods for their respective performances.

These included newcomer Emma Corrin for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown” and Elizabeth Moss for her role as June Osborne in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Both series were also nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Other nominees include Jason Sudeikis for his role in fan-favorite “Ted Lasso,” Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You,” Elizabeth Olsen for “WandaVision,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit” and Mj Rodriguez for “Pose.”

“WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian” from Disney+ also earned nods.

Read the full list of 2021 Emmy nominees here.

How can I watch the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air on CBS and be available to stream live on the Paramount+ streaming service.

For those without a cable subscription, the awards show can be streamed via providers like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTubeTV and Fubo TV.

