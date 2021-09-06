×
Everything to Know About the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

A guide for all the nominees, performances and how to watch the awards ceremony.

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion
Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs. AP

Live awards shows are upon us once more, with MTV hosting its 38th Video Music Awards in New York this year.

The ceremony will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12. The awards show was initially scheduled to take place at the arena last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VMAs were staged at various outdoor venues throughout the city’s five boroughs with no in-person ceremony.

Among the nominees for the gender-neutral categories, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo are the top contenders for categories such as Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the pack for the nominations.

From who is nominated and performing to how the awards show will run, here is everything you need to know about the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Related Galleries

When are the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The 2021 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Since the show will be the day after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, MTV has teamed up with the 9/11 Day nonprofit organization on events to “promote awareness and action” to commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Where will the 2021 MTV VMAs take place?

The 2021 MTV VMAs will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. In June, MTV released a statement that this year’s ceremony will be held at the famed arena and in-person.

“MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices and execute a screen-breaking spectacle that brings together music fans from around the globe with the health and safety of our artists, fans, staff and partners remaining the No. 1 priority,” the network said in a statement.

Who are the nominees in the 2021 MTV VMAs?

Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift 2021 VMAs
Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV VMAs. AP

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs, being nominated in seven and six categories, respectively.

Those nominated for Video of the Year were Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP,” DJ Khaled ft. Drake for “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber), Doja Cat ft. SZA for “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears.”

For Artist of the Year, the nominations went to Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Read the full list of nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs here.

Who is hosting the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The 2021 VMAs will be hosted by rapper-singer Doja Cat, making it the first time that a nominee for the Video of the Year category will host the ceremony in the same year.

Who is performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs?

Kacey Musgraves performs "Rainbow" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kacey Musgraves performs “Rainbow” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A number of big names in music are set to take the stage at the VMAs this year.

Camila Cabello will be performing her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which she released in July.

Kacey Musgraves will be singing “Star-Crossed,” the newest single from her upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on Sept. 10.

Machine Gun Kelly will be singing “Papercuts,” which came out last month, while Shawn Mendes will be performing “Summer of Love,” which was also released in August.

Lorde will reportedly also be performing her new project “Solar Power,” her first time on the VMAs stage since 2017.

Other performers include Chloe of Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots.

How can I watch the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The awards ceremony will air on MTV, though fans can also tune in to CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network to watch. Streaming is also available on Paramount+.

