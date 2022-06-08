×
Everything to Know About the 2022 Tony Awards

Breakout star and award-winning actress Ariana DeBose has been tapped to host this year’s show.

FILE - A view of the
A view of the stage prior to the start of the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 9, 2019. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Broadway’s biggest night is almost here.

It seems the annual Tony Awards is back on its regularly scheduled programming, as Broadway’s biggest stars gather on June 12 to celebrate the industry’s standout performances and shows.

In a two-part broadcast, this year’s ceremony will recognize the achievements in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, which includes “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From The North Country,” “Paradise Square,” “Six: The Musical” and “A Strange Loop.”

Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sutton Foster have also been nominated for their performances.

This year will also mark the first time the ceremony will be televised on the West Coast, broadcasting coast-to-coast.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022 Tony Awards. Scroll on for more.

When and where are the Tony Awards?

The 75th annual Tony Awards are set to take place June 12 at 8 p.m. ET at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Last year, the show was held at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Who’s hosting?

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Michael Buckner/Variety

Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose has been tapped to host this year’s show, which will be broadcast on CBS. The star has been involved in plenty of theater productions herself, nabbing a Tony nomination for her role as Donna Summer in the 2018 musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

“I’m coming home,” DeBose said in a statement. “I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again. This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12.”

Prior to the show, there will also be an hour-long pre-show called “The Tony Awards: Act One” at 7 p.m. EST on Paramount+ hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, which will feature special performances and a presentation of certain awards.

Will there be an in-person ceremony?

This year’s awards show will have an in-person attendance, with audience members consisting of cast members and the production crew of the Broadway shows. Additionally, the ceremony can also be open to the public so long as they purchase tickets, which are available online on the official Tony Awards website. Each ticket is priced at $575 to $775 and only includes entrance to the ceremony.

Who are the nominees?

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Lexie Moreland/WWD

Some of this year’s nominees include a slew of Hollywood stars, including Hugh Jackman for his role in “The Music Man,” Sam Rockwell in “American Buffalo,” Billy Crystal in “Mr. Saturday Night,” Ruth Negga in “Macbeth,” and Uzo Aduba in “Clyde.”

The contenders for best musical include “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From The North Country,” “Paradise Square,” “Six: The Musical” and “A Strange Loop.” The frontrunners for best play are “Clyde’s,” “Hangmen,” “Skeleton Crew,” “The Lehman Trilogy” and “The Minutes.”

“A Strange Loop” leads the pack for nominations, with a total of 11, while “MJ” and “Paradise Square” follow behind with 10 nominations each.

Will there be honorary awards?

Honorary awards will be given to Robert E. Wankel and Angela Lansbury, who will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award and the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, respectively.

Other notables in the industry will also be recognized for their achievements in Broadway.

How can I watch the show?

The Tony Awards pre-show will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. EST on Paramount+ exclusively, then 8 p.m. on CBS right after.

READ MORE HERE:

The Surprise of Jesse Williams

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway’s Best Turn Out for the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

