Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Upcoming Documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez is getting the documentary treatment.

The film, called “Halftime,” will explore the more intimate details of Lopez’s life as she navigates milestones in her career, being a mom and a Latine artist, as well as a woman in her 50s.

Directed by Amanda Micheli, the documentary will explore all facets of her career so far, with a special emphasis on her now-iconic Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020, hence the name “Halftime.”

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that the film will premiere on the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off on June 8, at the United Palace in Washington Heights, near the Bronx, N.Y., which is where Lopez grew up.

Lopez also announced the news on her own Instagram account, posting the official documentary poster.

“It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14,” she wrote in the caption.

“We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime,’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Film Festival cofounder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO, in a statement. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

In 2020, Lopez, as well as Shakira, made waves with their legendary show at the Super Bowl, with elaborate dance moves and props, not to mention over-the-top outfits, to make it a halftime show performance for the books.

Lopez’s “Halftime” documentary will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 14.

