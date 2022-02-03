Everything to Know About the ‘And Just Like That’ Documentary

The “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” is receiving the documentary treatment.

To accompany the last episode of “And Just Like That,” which premiered Feb. 3, HBO Max also released a documentary — much to fans’ surprise. The hourlong film will feature behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with the crew members and cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The news of the film was announced earlier this week, when HBO Max’s social media channels posted the trailer. “This season may be ending, but we’re not done yet,” the caption read. “And Just Like That…The Documentary premieres Feb 3, only on HBO Max.”

“Even 23 years in, I’m excited,” Parker, who also co-executive produced the special, said in the trailer. “Terrified and excited.”

“Getting to know our new cast members has just been a gift, and we all have something new brought to us by them,” Davis added later in the clip.

The fashion, of course, is also highlighted in the trailer, showing clips of Davis, Parker and Sarita Choudhury trying on the different, colorful and over-the-top ensembles seen in the reboot.

“You need to step out of your comfort zone, which is what this show is famous for,” costume designer Molly Rogers said. Rogers also worked on the costumes in the original series, alongside Patricia Field, who did not come back to work on the reboot.

Parts of the trailer also show Nixon in the director’s chair and a small clip of Willie Garson, who suddenly died of pancreatic cancer while filming last year. His character Stanford Blatch was written off the show by having him leave to Japan indefinitely.

The “And Just Like That” documentary is now available to watch now on HBO Max.

