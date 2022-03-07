Everything to Know About Blackpink’s Lisa’s ‘0327 Photobook Vol. 03’

The third volume of Blackpink’s Lisa’s annual photo book will soon be available.

Earlier this week, the preorder on the book, titled “Lisa 0327 Photobook Vol. 03,” opened on the official YG Select website. The book will be available starting March 28 at YG Select and music stores online and in-store in South Korea.

Lisa’s photo book is released every year in celebration of her birthday. This year, the third volume will mark her 25th birthday on March 27.

The rapper’s 240-page photo book will be composed of images taken by Lisa, capturing moments of her busy activities and daily life. It will also include photos from various shoots, behind-the-scenes activities and scenery while traveling, as well pictures of other Blackpink members from Lisa’s point of view.

The book is simple in design, all-black with only the number 327 all over the cover in white font.

The purchase will also include a sticker set, a four-cut photo and random photo card. Additionally, 327 photo books signed by Lisa will be delivered randomly.

When the preorder link dropped, fans of Lisa and Blackpink expressed their excitement on social media, causing the Thai music sensation to trend on Twitter.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, is best known for being a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

