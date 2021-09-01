×
Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Movie

Emma Corrin will reportedly be playing the lead role of Lady Chatterley.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin poses for photographers upon arrival at the World Premiere of “Misbehaviour” at a central London hotel. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Netflix has just confirmed it’s working on an upcoming “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” film.

Last month, the official Twitter account for the streaming service posted three photos of who they have casted so far, including “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell and Matthew Duckett.

“FILM NEWS… Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell and Matthew Duckett will star in LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER,” the tweet read.

Another tweet was posted regarding the movie’s plot, which is based on a popular book. “Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s romance drama is a re-telling of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about a married woman who engages in a torrid affair with the estate gamekeeper,” the tweet read.

The original novel was first published privately in 1928 in Italy, but was not available in the U.K. until 1960 due to its extremely explicit content, deemed too obscene at the time. The plot follows an upperclass woman, Lady Chatterley, who falls out of love with her husband Baronet Sir Clifford Chatterley and begins a steamy love affair with the gamekeeper of their estate, Oliver Mellors.

After publication, the book became notorious for its story and graphic details (think “Sex/Life” in the ‘60s) that it was a subject of an obscenity trial against publisher Penguin Books in 1959, which ultimately won the case. Afterward, the book sold millions of copies.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the movie, though it is most likely in the very early stages of production.

Corrin has reportedly been cast as the lead role of Lady Chatterley, though it is not yet confirmed who O’Connell, known best for his role as James Cook in the British teen drama “Skins,” and who Duckett will be playing.

Corrin skyrocketed to fame for her stunning performance as Princess Diana in the fourth season of “The Crown.” She earned numerous accolades for her performance, including a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television series drama, and was recently nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

