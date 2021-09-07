Everything to Know About Naomi Osaka’s New Skin Care Line Kinlò

Naomi Osaka has made her first foray into beauty.

In April, the tennis player announced she was launching Kinlò, a skin care line designed specifically for those with darker skin tones. The products launched Tuesday and are available online on the official website. The line includes sunscreen, after-sun recovery mist, eye cream and lip balm.

“I’m so excited to share Kinlò with you! I founded Kinlò to address a public health need around skin cancer prevention within our POC communities,” Osaka said in a statement on the brand’s Instagram account. “Tennis can be challenging at times, but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for. It allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise.”

The name “Kinlò” is inspired by Osaka’s multicultural background, as the word derives from the Japanese and Haitian words for “gold,” according to the brand’s website.

Osaka worked closely with dermatologists, including Dr. Naana Boakye, to help provide education on how to protect all skin colors from sun damage.

Aside from beauty, Osaka has had a number of endeavors in the fashion world. She has released collections with Nike, Frankies Bikinis, Adeam, Comme des Garçons and more.

The tennis star recently lost her match to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the 2021 US Open, and may take an indefinite break from playing.

“I feel like for me recently, when I win I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. Then when I lose I feel very sad, and I don’t think that’s normal,” Osaka said in a post-match news conference. “This is very hard to articulate. Well, basically. I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”

In May, Osaka announced she would not be partaking in any mandatory press conferences at the 2021 French Open. She was fined $15,000 for not speaking to the media after winning her first match and withdrew from the tournament the following day, citing mental health issues. Ahead of Wimbledon, Osaka’s agent declared she would not be playing in the tournament. Osaka, however, still represented Japan at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

