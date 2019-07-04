HERE COMES THE BRIDE: While seemingly every detail from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding in France has leaked out on social media, one key image has been missing: that of the dress worn by the “Game of Thrones” star for the official ceremony.

Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton, on Thursday posted an image of the bride, a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, with the caption: “Absolut beauty @sophiet.” The gown made of flower-embroidered tulle and silk gazar required more than 350 hours to assemble, the house said.

Though not known for his bridal designs, Ghesquière is well versed in red-carpet dressing, with 31 of his outfits for stars including Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams and Emma Stone currently on display as part of the “Louis Vuitton X” exhibition in Los Angeles.

The luxury brand has a specialized workshop, the Atelier Rare & Exceptionnel, at its flagship on Place Vendôme in Paris where seamstresses create exclusive gowns for celebrities, and fit and customize ready-to-wear pieces for VIP clients.

For Turner’s dress, more than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the 14 meters of tulle, covered with a digitally-designed pattern of more than 650,000 stitches. Each panel was embroidered with 50,400 crystal beads and 50,400 white beads.

The veil required 48 hours of embroidery, while the hem was hand-cut to create a natural and irregular finishing to match the sleeves. Topping off the look were white satin shoulder details and a draped belt.

The couple originally tied the knot in an impromptu wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in May. The second ceremony in the south of France was attended by friends and family, including Nick and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and Diplo, among others.