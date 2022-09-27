×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Crystals, Fringes and More: Embellishments Reign in Milan

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Lily James Named Face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream

James joins fellow celebrity ambassadors Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy as a spokesmodel for the beauty brand.

Lily James for Charlotte Tilbury
Lily James Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Lily James is the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, the brand’s bestselling face moisturizer.

“Charlotte always says ‘to paint a beautiful painting, you have to have a beautiful canvas’ and it’s just so true,” James told WWD in a statement. “Ever since Charlotte gave me that first engraved pot of Magic Cream as a gift, I won’t let an ounce of makeup touch my face before I have applied Magic Cream, it instantly makes my skin feel hydrated and look glowing and the long-term benefits are incredible, too.”

According to the company, a Magic Cream — priced at $100 for a 50-ml. jar — was sold every two minutes globally between January and December of 2021.

First introduced in 2013 at Selfridges, the product was born backstage at fashion shows; Tilbury, the renowned British makeup artist, used it on models and her celebrity clients to nourish and prep the skin before applying makeup.

James, one of her clients, is the first spokesmodel for the product. The English actress, who had her breakout role starring in Kenneth Branagh’s “Cinderella,” was last seen as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”

“Lily is an incredibly talented actress, a dear friend and so much fun to work with,” said Tilbury in a statement. “She understands the power of great skin care and makeup — that’s why she is the perfect magical beauty icon for my iconic magic cream. We had the most magical time shooting this campaign together. She has a beautiful, kind spirit and she loves to dance as much as I do. Welcome to the Charlotte Tilbury family, Lily.”

James joins fellow celebrity ambassadors Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy as a face of the brand.

It was in 2020 that Spanish-based company Puig revealed that it would acquire a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury with BDT Capital Partners investing with a minority stake, as reported by WWD. An industry source pegged the purchase at around 1.2 billion pounds at the time. Tilbury has remained as chairman, president and chief creative officer of the brand.

